Thunderstorms hit Brussels as heavy rain caused flash flooding

Fire fighters were called out around 30 times to deal with blocked drains and flooded streets. Credit : Unspalsh

Thunderstorms rolled over Brussels on Monday evening, dumping torrential rain on the capital in just a few minutes. The downpour didn’t last long, but it was enough to cause several floods that kept firefighters busy across the city.

Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said crews were called out around 30 times to deal with blocked drains and flooded streets. "Most of the blockages were caused by a build-up of fallen leaves, which stopped the rainwater from draining properly," he explained.

More rain is expected on Tuesday, with showers forecast late in the morning and strong winds continuing into the early afternoon.