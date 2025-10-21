Sale of Audi Brussels site still stalled due to soil pollution

This aerial drone image shows the site of the closed Audi car plant in Vorst / Forest. Credit : Belga / Eric Lalmand

A year after the closure of the Audi plant in Forest, the redevelopment of the site remains on hold, as soil decontamination procedures continue to delay the sale of the land.

This aerial drone image shows the site of the closed Audi car plant in Vorst/Forest, Brussels, on Wednesday,12 March 2025. A new industrial project is being sought for the site following the shutdown of the car factory.

The sale of the vast Audi Brussels site, which closed in February, is not expected anytime soon. The project remains blocked over the issue of soil pollution, making it impossible at this stage to set a realistic price, L'Echo reports.

The German carmaker has submitted an initial soil analysis to Brussels Environment. Tests revealed a mixture of pollutants from various sources. The regional administration will now require a more detailed investigation, including new drilling operations, to determine the full extent of the contamination. This process could take up to six months.