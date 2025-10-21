Elderly man dies after being hit by motorbike while crossing road in Auderghem

Credit : abxbay

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a motorbike while crossing the road in Auderghem on Monday afternoon, Brussels prosecutors have confirmed.

The crash happened at around 5 pm at the junction of the Avenue de Waha and Avenue de Forest. Early findings suggest the victim, a 78-year-old man, was not using a pedestrian crossing at the time.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, was unable to avoid the collision. The pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries, while the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the rider's breath test came back negative. The Brussels public prosecutor's office has ordered a forensic examination and asked the federal judicial police to carry out an investigation.

Out of respect for the victim's family, no further details have been released.