Three-day strike to hit Belgium in November, unions announce

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A three-day strike action will take place on 24, 25, and 26 November against the Federal Government's budget cuts, the unions announced on Tuesday.

The railways will strike on Monday 24 November, followed a day later by a strike of all public services in Belgium on Tuesday 25 November. A national strike will take place on Wednesday 26 November, VRT reports.

"We are not being heard. Last week, there were around 100,000 protestors in Brussels, but the Federal Government is doing nothing about it," ACV chair Ann Vermorgen told De Standaard.

With the strikes, the unions want to speak out against the numerous austerity measures, such as the pension penalty and plans to make the labour market more flexible.

This story is developing.