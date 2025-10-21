Swedish Defence Minister urges Europe to 'switch to war mode' amid growing Russian threat

Sweden's Defence Minister, Pål Jonson, has called on all European countries to "switch to war mode"Credit : Stéphanie LeCoq

Sweden's Defence Minister, Pål Jonson, has called on all European countries to "switch to war mode" in response to the growing threat posed by Russia to the continent's eastern borders, and Moscow's hybrid warfare tactics across Europe, including cyberattacks and efforts to sow instability.

"To maintain peace in Europe, we must prepare ourselves both mentally and militarily for the possibility of war," Jonson said. "This requires a change of mentality. We must switch to war mode. The goal: resolute deterrence, defence, and, ultimately, peace."

His remarks come as Ukraine appeals for $103 billion to continue its resistance against Russia, warning that without more firepower, it could struggle to hold out, though it remains unclear who will foot the bill.

Jonson said Russia is constantly testing Europe's unity and resolve, but he insisted that "Putin will not succeed in his plans." The current security climate, he added, has "sharpened our focus."

Public backing for Sweden's tougher stance remains strong. "Around 90 per cent of the population wants to maintain or expand aid to Ukraine, and a broad majority supports higher defence spending," Jonson noted.

He also urged European nations to ramp up military aid to Ukraine, tighten sanctions against Russia, especially in the energy sector, and clamp down on the Russian shadow fleet, the covert shipping network allowing Moscow to continue exporting oil despite Western sanctions.

Jonson further called for frozen Russian assets to be channelled into Ukraine's defence and for investments in the Ukrainian arms industry. "That will make Putin realise this war also threatens his own power base in the Kremlin, and that he cannot win it," he said.