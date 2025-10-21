Repeat offender sentenced to two years in prison after new assault

Credit: Belga

A man in his twenties from Dilbeek (Flemish Brabant) has been sentenced by the Brussels Criminal Court to two years in prison for stealing an electric scooter from a friend and then assaulting and robbing him the following day. The convicted man is a repeat offender.

The case concerns an assault that took place two years ago, when the man, who was living mostly on the streets, was occasionally staying with a friend in Opwijk.

The victim, another friend of the accused, was attacked after the theft of his electric scooter, mobile phone and cash.

The man from Dilbeek had already been convicted twice before, once to 12 months in prison for domestic violence, and once to 24 months for violent theft. On 6 October, he received an additional 15-month prison sentence for assaulting a train attendant in 2023.

Regarding the events in Opwijk, his lawyer pleaded for acquittal, but the court found the arguments unconvincing.