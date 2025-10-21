Belgium in Brief: Three strikes and you're out...

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

As I was sitting down to write today's BIB, news came through of more strike action in November. Not one day, not two, but three consecutive days – yes, three.

The unions said they would meet again today following the last national day of action, which was only a week ago, and that there would be more strike action before the end of the year, but I'm not sure anyone quite expected the ramping up of action to this extent.

One has to wonder if this is counterproductive. History shows that public sympathy for industrial action will only stretch so far and for so long.

The unions say they are not being heard, so what conversations are actually taking place behind closed doors? Or are we now in a situation where both sides have been pushed into positions from which they will find it increasingly hard to back down?

Many people we speak to accept that huge reforms need to be made, and that maintaining the status quo is unsustainable. So where do we go from here?

Nowhere – unless someone takes responsibility for breaking the deadlock, from either side. Is there a lack of will or a lack of imagination?

I will say it again: surely there has to be a more sophisticated way of going about this than another day – sorry, another three days – of industrial action that will genuinely affect many people across all levels of society.

On a lighter note, and to distract us from the chaos, it's that time again! It's another Full Circle Pub Quiz in partnership with us here at The Brussels Times. The Full Circle will be hosting on 29 October, and the team here will be writing the questions – and appropriately, there will be some Halloween-themed posers included. The last one was great fun, and you get to meet some of The Brussels Times newsroom, so please join us for a night of trivia, drinks and good company – even if we say so ourselves.

You can register here.

See you there!

