Federal Food Safety agency recalls organic vegetarian lasagne due to undeclared allergens

The company Natuurvlees Dobbelaere announced on Tuesday the recall of organic vegetarian lasagne from the Dobio brand due to the presence of egg and soy not listed on the product label. The withdrawal was decided in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

The product in question is "BIO Vege Lasagne with seitan and mozzarella", sold in 400-gram trays in several Bio-Planet stores. The recall specifically concerns lot number 2540100009, with a best-before date of 29 October 2025. The product has been on sale since 8 October.

According to the company, some packages contain an incorrect secondary label that fails to mention the allergens "egg" and "soy", as well as the full list of ingredients and the exact product name.

Consumers who are allergic or intolerant to eggs and/or soy are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased. Those not allergic or intolerant can consume the product without risk, the company said.

For further information, customers can contact the company by phone at 050 500 542 or by email at kwaiteit@natuurvleesdobbelaere.be