Queen Mathilde rewore her Armani gown in tribute during State visit

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Laura Mattarella, Italy President Sergio Mattarella and King Philippe - Filip of Belgium pictured during the state banquet at the Royal Castle in Laken/Laeken, Brussels, on the first day of the official state visit of the Italian President, on Monday 20 October 2025. The Italian President and his daughter are on an official state visit to Belgium from 20 to 22 October 2025. Credit : Belga / Eric Lalmand

For the state dinner held in honour of the Italian President on Monday evening, Queen Mathilde dazzled in a recycled fuchsia Armani gown, proving once again that royal elegance and sustainability can go hand in hand.

At the Laeken Palace, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcomed the Italian President for a three-day official visit to Belgium. For the occasion, the Queen wore a breathtaking fuchsia evening gown featuring sheer sleeves, a delicately beaded bodice, and a pleated skirt.

It wasn't the first time Belgium’s monarch had chosen this show-stopping piece. Queen Mathilde previously wore the same gown during a state visit to Luxembourg in 2019, and again for an official portrait marking King Philippe's ten years on the throne two years ago.

The choice of this Armani creation carried a special significance. The designer, one of the Queen’s long-time favourites, passed away on 4 September 2025 at the age of 91. By wearing the gown again, Queen Mathilde paid a subtle tribute to the late Italian couturier in the presence of the Italian head of state.

Earlier in the day, the Queen had already honoured Armani’s legacy, donning another of his designs to welcome President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter.