British soldiers join Gaza ceasefire monitoring mission

UK Defence Minister John Healey © Wikimedia Commons

A small number of British military personnel are participating in a US-led mission to monitor the ceasefire in Gaza, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

The ministry confirmed that British planning officers have been integrated into the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC).

Defence Minister John Healey stated on Monday that the UK would play a “central role” in the operation, which is being carried out at Washington’s request.

Speaking at an event in central London, Healey said the UK could assist in monitoring the ceasefire and had assigned a two-star officer as deputy commander of the civil-military command.

The announcement came as US Vice President JD Vance inaugurated the US-Israeli Joint Coordination Centre for ceasefire monitoring in Kiryat Gat, south-west Israel, on Tuesday.

Tensions have emerged regarding the implementation of the truce, with Hamas arguing it needs more time and technical assistance to recover the bodies of Israeli hostages still trapped under rubble in Gaza.