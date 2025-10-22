New ING app feature makes paying bills easier

Credit : Belga

ING Belgium has rolled out a new feature in its mobile banking app that automatically recognises payment details in messages and PDF documents, customers no longer need to manually type in account numbers or amounts. The bank says it is a first in Belgium.

With the new "Copy Pay" function, users can transfer the correct information straight from a digital invoice or payment request into the ING Banking app with a single tap. "Since payment requests and invoices are now mostly processed online, this feature works not only for text messages across all channels, but also for PDF files such as invoices," ING Belgium said in a press release.

By simply sharing a document with the ING Banking app, the account number and amount are instantly detected and filled in, making payments via email, messaging apps or billing tools faster and less prone to error, according to the bank.

"At ING, we believe technology only truly matters when it makes life easier for customers," said bank spokesperson Daphne Poets. "This is a small innovation with a big impact on everyday banking."

The feature is available to all users from today, customers just need to update their ING Banking app.