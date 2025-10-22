Louvre reopens for first time since jewellery heist

The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday, marking the first time it has welcomed visitors since Sunday's spectacular robbery.

The first visitors entered the museum at 9 a.m., its usual opening time. However, the Apollo Gallery, where jewels worth €88 million were stolen on Sunday, remains closed, a Louvre spokesperson confirmed.

The museum had initially stayed open on Sunday morning, but following the discovery of the theft, which occurred during opening hours, it was swiftly closed to the public. The Louvre then remained shut on Monday, and Tuesday was its regular closing day.