Eurostar to start using double-decker trains for the first time

Credit : Belga / Eric Lalmand

Eurostar has signed a €2 billion agreement with Alstom to purchase 50 new high-speed trains, including double-decker models that will increase passenger capacity by 30%. The first six trains are scheduled for delivery in May 2031.

According to Le Soir, the order will be completed in two phases, 30 trains initially, followed by 20 more, with the first units delivered in January 2031 and entering commercial service by May. Each 200-metre-long train will accommodate 540 passengers, compared with 389 on current ex-Thalys models, representing a 40% boost in capacity, said Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave to Le Soir.

The investment is part of Eurostar's plan to reach 30 million passengers by 2030, up from 19.5 million in 2024. The company currently operates 51 trains and will retain its 17 youngest units, bringing the total fleet to 67 trains by the mid-2030s.

"Our key priorities were the fastest possible delivery schedule to match our growth strategy and the ability to customise the trains to our needs," Cazenave said.

The new fleet, based on Alstom's Avelia Horizon platform, will be the first train interoperable across six countries, France, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland and across seven networks, including the Channel Tunnel.

Capable of speeds up to 300 km/h, the new trains will feature two levels, providing a 30% capacity increase while cutting energy consumption by 20–50% compared to current models. The design also includes enhanced first and second-class spaces, greater accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM), more bicycle storage, and extra legroom.

However, according to Le Soir, Belgium faces a minor compatibility issue: the new trains are designed for platforms at a height of 55 cm, while Belgian stations are being standardised to 76 cm. This means passengers will step down when departing Belgium and up when arriving. Eurostar said it remains committed to ensuring maximum accessibility for all passengers, including wheelchair users.

Maintenance for the new fleet will be carried out in London, Paris, and Brussels (at the Forest depot, operated in partnership with SNCB). Around 350 new maintenance jobs will be added to the current 450. Staffing levels for on-board crews have yet to be determined.

Eurostar will fully finance the purchase itself, making it the sole owner of the new trains. The deal did not go through a European tender, but was made as an extension of an existing SNCF contract with Alstom. Similar trains are expected to enter service in France in 2026, ahead of rollouts in Morocco and the United States.

Cazenave said to Le Soir that the company chose Alstom because it was the only manufacturer capable of delivering within the required timeframe.