   
Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Latest News:
The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & homophobic...
Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says...
Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster...
Climate change: Not too late to save the...
Wildfires: EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 August 2021
    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & homophobic remarks
    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
    Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks
    Climate change: Not too late to save the planet if emissions are reduced now towards climate neutrality
    Wildfires: EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters
    Traffic warnings issued ahead of congested weekend
    Too many vets: cap to be placed for new veterinary medicine students
    Belgium in Brief: Got Travel Questions?
    SNCB looking for volunteers to test new geolocation ticketing
    More Eurostars between London and Brussels from mid-August
    Graffiti workshops transform flood wall in Antwerp port area
    Most of France, parts of Italy turn red on European travel map
    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels
    Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade
    Give Consultative Committee more power as ‘referee’, say liberals
    Greece: Euboea in flames, fires north of Athens in remission
    Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000
    Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is ready
    Coronavirus: France softens rules for health pass
    ‘Mission accomplished’: team Belgium did country proud, says BOIC
    View more
    Share article:

    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head

    Tuesday, 10 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Lisa Ferdinando/ cc-by-2.0

    The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not “yet” need to be adapted to deal with the new variants of the coronavirus in circulation, the head of BioNTech assured a press conference on Monday, advocating instead a third “booster” dose.

    “It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case,” said Ugur Sahin.

    “Making a decision at the moment might turn out to be wrong in three or six months if another variant is dominating. Therefore the timing of the decision must be appropriate,” he said.

    “At the moment we have a good understanding that the booster vaccine with the parental strain is completely sufficient,” he added.

    The headquarters of Pfizer in the US did not reply to a request last week from The Brussels Times to comment on the need and timing of booster campaigns. Besides Israel, other countries, including EU member states, have started or are planning such campaigns for a third vaccine shot starting in September.

    Made in Belgium

    More than 100 million doses of the vaccine leave the production site in Antwerp, Puurs-Sint-Amands, every month, to be shipped to other countries in the EU and further abroad.

    Especially in the first four months of this year, Pfizer played a big role in the export of vaccines from Belgium, which exported coronavirus vaccines worth €3.8 billion, of which Pfizer reported sales of its vaccines equivalent to €2.9 billion.

    Related News

     

    The EU’s joint vaccine procurement programme provided 330 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, 100 million of AstraZeneca, 50 million of Moderna and 20 million of Johnson & Johnson, whilst in May, the EU signed a new contract to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer for delivery until 2023.

    Pfizer forecast it would sell around €21.91 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines by the end of July, however, this has increased to €28.23 billion worth of vaccines. In May, Moderna was expecting annual sales of around €16.43 billion.