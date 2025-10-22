Brussels traffic disruptions expected during Luxembourg royals’ visit on 24 October

Rue Royale. Credit : Belga

Motorists are advised to avoid central Brussels on Thursday due to the official visit of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

Brussels police warn of significant traffic disruptions and recommend using public transport or other forms of sustainable mobility.

Road closures:

08:00 to 10:30 : Place des Palais

10:30 to 12:00: Place des Palais, Rue Royale (between Place Royale and Porte de Schaerbeek), Rue Ducale (between Rue Lambermont and Place du Trône), Rue du Congrès (between Rue Royale and Place de la Liberté).

Parking bans :

Place des Palais

Rue Ducale (between Rue Lambermont and Place des Palais), both sides

Rue Royale (between Place Royale and Porte de Schaerbeek), both sides

Rue Ducale (between Rue Lambermont and Rue de la Loi), both sides

Place du Congrès

Police urge drivers to plan and expect delays in and around the restricted zones.