Belgium in Brief: Stormy weather

The political deadlock in Brussels has affected businesses and charities. Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

It is 500 days since we voted in regional elections here - and still no sign of a government. Does that matter? Well on some levels you could argue no. The trams are still running, the rubbish is still collected and we still get parking tickets.

However, in many other practical respects it really does matter. Many services and NGOs are seeing their funding cut because there is no agreed budget, which is leading to job losses. Infrastructure improvements are on pause, and long-term projects are stalled. Those most in need are potentially suffering the most.

In addition, the lack of a regional government is directly impacting businesses big and small. The business sector hates uncertainty. Long-term investment in commercial operations and staff is only made if there is a strategy to work to and a vision. Brussels currently has neither; so again people's livelihoods and standard of living are impacted.

And maybe even more significantly, the image of Brussels is being eroded daily, together with the reputation of the elected politicians who are supposed to be taking responsibility for all of this. Do they care? They should, and we should too.

Why? Because the more we, the voting public, lose trust in politicians and in this bunch of politicians specifically, the more likely we are to end up in an even bigger bind next time around. If people think that their wishes are not being carried out by those they have placed their trust in, then they are likely to vote more extreme the next time around, leading to a vicious circle of polarisation, and even less likelihood of coming to a coalition agreement in the future.

It is time Brussels' politicians - who are still being paid by the way - woke up, and realised that whilst serving their own and their parties interests above those of the citizens, they are actually signing their own dismissal notices.

Speaking of bad weather ahead - check out our articles today and tomorrow about the storm heading our way; its name is Benjamin by the way. There will be possible implications for travel and work and there are warnings being issued currently.

Finally, if you are interested in the Brussels Government stalemate I refer to above, then sign up for what I believe will be a thoroughly interesting debate next week at The Merode about the implications for investment of the current situation, hosted by me and including Thierry Geerts from the Brussels Chamber of Commerce (BECI), who has some fascinating insights into the whole debacle. Sign up here - it's free but places are limited!

