   
48-hour strike rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
Latest News:
48-hour strike rail strike in Germany: Border crossings...
Coronavirus: Nearly 50 hospital admissions per day...
Young people and travellers causing rise in Brussels’...
The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances...
Youth for Climate remobilises in the run-up to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 August 2021
    48-hour strike rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit
    Coronavirus: Nearly 50 hospital admissions per day
    Young people and travellers causing rise in Brussels’ infections
    The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances
    Youth for Climate remobilises in the run-up to COP26
    1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered
    Car-free Sunday set for 19 September: The rules
    Vaccination rates for healthcare workers still unknown
    Brussels largest vaccination centre closes its doors today
    Relax rules now to avoid full hospitals again in autumn, Belgian expert urges
    Opposition against new wind turbines by Flanders-Wallonia border grows
    Belgium in Brief: This Is A Test
    Belgium cracks down on illegal horse meat
    Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible
    List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows
    Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium
    Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature reserve
    Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to save the planet
    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks
    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
    View more
    Share article:

    48-hour strike rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit

    Wednesday, 11 August 2021

    Credit: Canva

    A 48-hour strike on the German railways has left traffic severely disrupted across the country, as officials urge postponing any non-urgent travel.

    As of Wednesday morning, trains were at a standstill across the country, while only a quarter of long-distance trains were still running.

    For those looking to travel to and from Germany, it is also worth noting that the strike will also hit border crossings.  Travellers are advised to postpone any non-urgent travel.

    The strike started at 2:00 AM on Wednesday for passenger trains but was already in effect on Tuesday evening for freight trains. Traffic is expected to return to normal by Friday.

    Workers of the GDL train drivers’ union called the strike over a dispute about wages and the timetable for a pay rise in Germany. Deutsche Bahn called the strike “an unnecessary escalation on the backs of consumers”. This is the first strike involving Die Bahn since late 2018.

    The Brussels Times