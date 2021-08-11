   
Wednesday highs of 24°C and a warmer week ahead
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
Latest News:
Wednesday highs of 24°C and a warmer week...
Flanders to ban shock collars for pets...
48-hour rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit...
Coronavirus: Nearly 50 hospital admissions per day...
Young people and travellers causing rise in Brussels’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 August 2021
    Wednesday highs of 24°C and a warmer week ahead
    Flanders to ban shock collars for pets
    48-hour rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit
    Coronavirus: Nearly 50 hospital admissions per day
    Young people and travellers causing rise in Brussels’ infections
    The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances
    Youth for Climate remobilises in the run-up to COP26
    1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered
    Car-free Sunday set for 19 September: The rules
    Vaccination rates for healthcare workers still unknown
    Brussels largest vaccination centre closes its doors today
    Relax rules now to avoid full hospitals again in autumn, Belgian expert urges
    Opposition against new wind turbines by Flanders-Wallonia border grows
    Belgium in Brief: This Is A Test
    Belgium cracks down on illegal horse meat
    Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible
    List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows
    Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium
    Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature reserve
    Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to save the planet
    View more
    Share article:

    Wednesday highs of 24°C and a warmer week ahead

    Wednesday, 11 August 2021

    Credit: Canva

    After an abnormally wet start to the month, Wednesday sees a return to better weather with temperatures rising between 19 and 24°C and remaining mostly dry throughout the week.

    The day started with localised patches of sometimes thick mist which are due to clear, giving way to a calm and generally dry day, the Royal Meteorological Institution (IRM) forecasts.

    Wednesday night will be mainly clement though with a chance of lightning in some regions. Overnight temperatures will descend to 9°C in the Ardennes and 13°C in the central regions.

    Thursday morning will see mist and fog in some areas that will soon clear after daybreak, giving way to a sunny morning with occasional high clouds. These will gather over the day but showers are unlikely and by evening clear skies are predicted again. Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 22-28°C depending on the region with a light wind in the south of the country. The coast will experience a gentle ocean breeze.

    Friday will be dry for the most part with clear skies and occasional cloud cover. The evening will be clear. Temperatures will rise to between 20 and 24°C with a moderate westerly wind.

    The Brussels Times