Inmates filmed threatening former French president Sarkozy in prison

Three inmates at Paris's La Santé prison have been placed in solitary confinement after making threats against former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday, according to reports from French media citing the public prosecutor’s office.

Videos circulating on social media show inmates hurling insults and threats at the 70-year-old upon his arrival at the prison. The footage was reportedly filmed by other prisoners and has prompted prosecutors to open an investigation into death threats.

Sarkozy was convicted of participating in a criminal organisation over alleged illegal campaign financing linked to former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

His lawyer said the former head of state is being held in an isolated, high-security wing of La Santé but is not receiving special treatment. A request for parole has been submitted, the lawyer added.

