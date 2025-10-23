Inmates filmed threatening former French president Sarkozy in prison

Credit : Belga

Three inmates at Paris's La Santé prison have been placed in solitary confinement after making threats against former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday, according to reports from French media citing the public prosecutor’s office.

Videos circulating on social media show inmates hurling insults and threats at the 70-year-old upon his arrival at the prison. The footage was reportedly filmed by other prisoners and has prompted prosecutors to open an investigation into death threats.

🇫🇷 FLASH | Nicolas Sarkozy est déjà MENACÉ en prison par un détenu : "On va venger Kadhafi, on est au courant de tout, Sarko. Rends les milliards de dollars".pic.twitter.com/6UMTX5wsSC — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) October 21, 2025

Sarkozy was convicted of participating in a criminal organisation over alleged illegal campaign financing linked to former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

His lawyer said the former head of state is being held in an isolated, high-security wing of La Santé but is not receiving special treatment. A request for parole has been submitted, the lawyer added.

