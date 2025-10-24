Invisible and deadly: Brussels residents warned of cold weather carbon monoxide risk

As the colder months set in and heating systems restart, authorities in Brussels are urging citizens to remain vigilant against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, a silent and potentially lethal hazard that is more prevalent during the winter.

Every year, more than 120 cases of CO intoxication are reported in the Brussels Region, with several fatalities deemed entirely preventable.

Several victims per week

“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of fatal poisonings reported to the Poison Centre in Belgium, with over 100 hospitalisations annually,” explains Jonas Van Baelen, pharmacist and expert at the Brussels Poison Centre.

“In Brussels alone, two to three people fall victim each week. In 2024, four deaths were recorded. Symptoms can range from headaches and nausea to dizziness, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness and death. Anyone experiencing suspicious symptoms should call 112 immediately.”

CO is produced when fuels like gas, oil, or coal burn incompletely. Faulty or poorly maintained heating systems, stoves, water heaters, and chimneys, as well as insufficient room ventilation, are the most common causes. Approximately half of all incidents occur in bathrooms, often due to closed windows and poor air circulation.

Experts stress prevention

Christophe Danlois of Brussels Environment highlights the importance of regular inspections: “The main way to prevent CO poisoning is to have your boiler and water heater periodically checked by a certified professional. This ensures the safe operation of your equipment.”

The risk is rising as the use of non-compliant appliances increase, often installed by unqualified personnel or neglected over time. Sibelga, the public utility managing gas distribution, frequently intervenes to secure homes, sometimes shutting off gas until systems meet safety standards, warns Delphine Raymond, head of Sibelga’s Gas Operations Service.

Ventilation and regular maintenance remain key to reducing risk. Major Marc Baudhuin, from the Brussels Fire Department’s Prevention Department, gives the following advice: “Always ventilate rooms, do not block ventilation grilles, and adhere to the legal requirement for annual or biennial maintenance of heating and water heating systems by approved technicians.”

To raise awareness, Sibelga, the Poison Centre, the Brussels Fire Department, and Bruxelles Environnement have launched a multi-month CO prevention campaign, including home visits where residents can receive guidance and a free CO detector by request (via sensibilisation@firebru.brussels).

For more information on carbon monoxide safety, visit: www.sibelga.be/CO

