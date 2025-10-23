Brussels Airport warns of busy days ahead, urges passengers to arrive early

Traveller walking through Brussels Airport in Zaventem with a carry-on trolley. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Brussels Airport has warned travellers to expect large crowds over the coming days and is advising passengers to arrive well in advance of their flights.

Travellers are encouraged to use the Brussels Airport app for a personalised itinerary or the Time Advisor tool to check the recommended arrival time.

Those arriving by car are urged to book parking in advance. Passengers without a reservation should plan to arrive 30 minutes earlier than usual. The airport also recommends public transport alternatives, including train, bus, taxi, or the Intercitybus service, with routes available from the Netherlands. A free drop-off zone is located close to the terminal.

For smoother security checks, passengers should review hand luggage rules and place all liquids in a transparent bag of up to one litre.

Travellers heading outside the Schengen area can use automated passport control if they hold a European, UK, US, or Canadian passport, the airport said.