   
Air Belgium to deny boarding to tourists to Martinique and Guadeloupe
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
    Thursday, 12 August 2021
    Air Belgium to deny boarding to tourists to Martinique and Guadeloupe

    Thursday, 12 August 2021

    Credit: Pexels

    Air Belgium has announced that it will refuse to board passengers travelling to Martinique and Guadeloupe for tourism purposes in response to the resurgence of the Covid-19 in the French West Indies.

    “The new measures imposed by the French authorities for stays in Martinique and Guadeloupe force us to refuse boarding to passengers who wish to travel for a reason other than the compelling reasons specified by French regulations,” the carrier said in a press release on Thursday.

    Air Belgium added that it regretted this situation, which was “totally beyond its control,” and said that they are organising repatriations for its passengers on site.

    The islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe are going into lockdown, with strict measures and restrictions regarding travel and tourist stays.

    As of 10 August, hotels and seasonal residences must close and access to cultural sites and beaches is completely forbidden.

    Bars and restaurants are also completely closed.

    Air Belgium passengers who are affected will either be able to postpone their journey or receive a refund, the airline said.

    In Martinique, prefect Stanislas Cazelles has advised “all tourists who are vulnerable to leave the territory.”

    The Brussels Times