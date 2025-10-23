Thursday 23 October 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Offshore wind turbines keep generating electricity despite storm

Thursday 23 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Offshore wind turbines keep generating electricity despite storm
Credit : Thorntonbank wind farm

Despite the storm sweeping across Belgium on Thursday, offshore wind turbines have continued generating electricity, according to the Belgian Offshore Platform (BOP), the federation representing the country's offshore wind sector.

Around 2:30 p.m., the turbines at sea were operating at more than 90% of their capacity, BOP figures showed. "The wind farms are producing; there has been no interruption," said spokesperson Bérénice Crabs.

Wind turbines usually start turning with a light breeze (2 Beaufort) and can keep operating in winds up to a severe storm (11 Beaufort). More than 40% of turbines are able to continue producing electricity during a storm.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.