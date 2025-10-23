Offshore wind turbines keep generating electricity despite storm

Credit : Thorntonbank wind farm

Despite the storm sweeping across Belgium on Thursday, offshore wind turbines have continued generating electricity, according to the Belgian Offshore Platform (BOP), the federation representing the country's offshore wind sector.

Around 2:30 p.m., the turbines at sea were operating at more than 90% of their capacity, BOP figures showed. "The wind farms are producing; there has been no interruption," said spokesperson Bérénice Crabs.

Wind turbines usually start turning with a light breeze (2 Beaufort) and can keep operating in winds up to a severe storm (11 Beaufort). More than 40% of turbines are able to continue producing electricity during a storm.