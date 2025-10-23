Belgium in Brief: Thorn in my side

Credit: Belga

There have been many contentious issues on the agenda today at the EU Summit taking place in Brussels - but none more so than that of the €140 billion of frozen Russian assets languishing in Euroclear. The issue has been dragging on for months, but the Belgian PM keeps blocking any moves by the rest of the EU to free them up and allow Ukraine to access them as part of the war effort.

The nub of the issue for Belgium is that Euroclear is actually hosted in this country, and the Belgian PM has specific concerns about the implications of that; read more here and keep across our site to see the latest updates as EU leaders are still trying to thrash out a compromise.

Speaking of De Wever and compromises: still nothing on the horizon regarding the Belgian Federal Government's budget plans. The PM had to delay his annual 'State of the Union' speech to Parliament last week because there was no agreement, with the hope he would be able to deliver it this week. But that deadline has come and gone - like many in Belgium - and the parties seem no closer to an agreement.

Not to be alarmist - but there are even faint rumblings of the nightmare scenario that if no compromise can be reached, De Wever may decide to trot off to the Palace to see the King....Leaving Brussels with no Regional Government and Belgium with no Federal Government. We are not there yet, I hasten to add, but we will be speaking to some experts in the coming days to get their assessment of how likely - if at all - that is.

De Wever never ceases to remind people that he much prefers being the Mayor of Antwerp than Prime Minister of a country he doesn't quite believe in in its current state. Just saying.

