German tourist dies after being swept away by storm in Corsica

Credit : Unsplash

A 45-year-old German holidaymaker was found dead on Thursday afternoon after being swept away by the swollen waters of a river in Corsica, firefighters said.

The victim had been swimming with his wife and two children when they were caught by the sudden rise of the river following heavy storms in the mountains.

"The 39-year-old woman and the two children, aged 9 and 13, were rescued by firefighters and brought back home," the emergency services said.

Meanwhile, French Economy Minister Roland Lescure said that "60,000 customers" were still without power by late afternoon, as Storm Benjamin, with gusts exceeding 100 km/h across much of the country, continued to move through France.