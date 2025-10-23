Crackdown on unauthorised rave party results in arrests, confiscations and drug seizures

Credit: Belga

A massive rave party held from 10 to 12 October in Latour, Luxembourg Province, ended with several participants being booked, while equipment was confiscated, and drugs seized, according to a report by the Gaume police zone, released on Thursday.

Around 3,000 participants from across Europe had transformed the industrial area into a temporary city with an elaborate logistical setup, according to the police report. It included spotters equipped with radios, drones, fireworks, and an internal security team.

The organisers had roving patrols stationed nearby and on rooftops, while barricades were set up.

The event set-up also included sound system protectors and generators, along with stalls selling drugs, food, and music.

Police initially postponed their intervention due to insufficient resources, but returned later on the afternoon of Sunday 12 October with reinforcements from Antwerp, Limburg, Liège, Namur, Luxembourg, Eupen, East Flanders, and Brussels.

Two riot squads, eight police units, two water cannons, an armoured vehicle, two drones, a helicopter, and specialised teams were involved in the police operation, which ended with the confiscation of audio equipment, vehicles, and narcotics.

Seven individuals involved in organising the event were identified. Two of them had previous convictions for similar offences at a rave party in Stockem in 2023.

Authorities reported widespread damage at the site, which they described as an “open drug market.” Thefts were committed at a nearby repair shop, they added.