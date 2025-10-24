Storm Benjamin’s aftermath in Brussels

Peterbos park. Credit : Brussels fire brigade

Brussels woke up to calmer skies on Friday after Storm Benjamin swept through the city, leaving behind a trail of damage but no reported injuries.

The Brussels Fire Brigade reported 49 interventions linked to the storm, which brought heavy rain and gusts of up to 90 km/h. Most callouts involved fallen trees, torn branches, and blown-away objects such as gutters, cables, and solar panels. Several streets were also temporarily flooded.

Power cuts were reported in parts of Ixelles on Thursday afternoon. According to grid operator Sibelga, the outage began around 4:25 p.m. and affected several streets in the Matongé district. Electricity was restored within two hours.

Public transport was also disrupted. Tram lines 39 and 44 in Woluwe were suspended due to damaged overhead cables, while replacement buses were deployed between Ban Eik and Tervuren. Bus 41 was diverted to avoid the Ter Kamerenbos area.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) maintained a yellow weather warning for wind and rain until early Friday morning, with gusts of 60 to 75 km/h possible inland.

Across the country, firefighters were called out hundreds of times to deal with storm damage, including fallen trees, blocked drains, and loose materials. While no major incidents were reported, authorities urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety advice when strong winds are forecast.

The Brussels Fire Brigade thanked residents for their cooperation and reminded them to secure outdoor furniture, avoid parking under trees or scaffolding, and report non-urgent damage via www.1722.be.

The emergency number 112 remains reserved for life-threatening situations.

As the autumn storm moves northeast toward Denmark, Belgium begins assessing the damage. Parks and cemeteries, which were closed due to safety concerns, are expected to reopen on Friday morning.