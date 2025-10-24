Better to take a few extra weeks and have a good budget, says MR leader Bouchez

MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez © BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

The President of the Reformist Movement (MR), Georges-Louis Bouchez, denied on Thursday that his stance was obstructing budget negotiations and affirmed his commitment to the coalition agreement and its principles.

He also said he was willing to take more time to ensure a robust budget instead of rushing the process.

Bouchez has faced criticism for rejecting structural measures, such as increasing VAT and freezing index-linked wage adjustments, which could help stabilise Belgium’s national budget.

He defended his position, saying these measures would betray public expectations. “I am completely aligned with the government agreement. Courage means reforming, not taxing,” he stated outside the Chamber.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is seeking an additional €10 billion beyond the €23 billion already planned. Bouchez insists this can be achieved without introducing new taxes. However, he has not detailed his alternative proposals.

Tensions rose following a prematurely ended meeting on Wednesday, with some speculating about a potential government crisis. Bouchez dismissed these concerns, saying extra time for better budgeting was not an issue. “What matters is getting a good budget. Of course, the government will hold; a collapse would only worsen Belgium’s situation,” he said.

He reiterated his confidence in the Prime Minister’s ability to find solutions, and insisted that an agreement would be reached before the end of the year. However, the budget may not be ready in time, potentially resulting in a provisional spending plan for the start of next year.

Bouchez minimised the implications of this delay, “It’s not dramatic. In eight months, this government has already achieved more reforms than many of its predecessors.”