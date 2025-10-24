Brussels installs extra-large smart bins to tackle overflowing waste

Credit : Bruxelles.be

Brussels has doubled the size of its smart bins in the city centre in a bid to curb overflowing rubbish and keep public spaces cleaner.

Four new 240-litre "smart bins" have been installed this week, replacing the smaller 120-litre versions. Two are located on Place de la Monnaie, and two are on Rue de l’étuve.

"Despite being emptied twice a day, these bins filled up very quickly. That's why we decided to double their capacity," said Anas Ben Abdelmoumen, councillor for Public Cleanliness, to BX1. "It helps prevent waste from piling up around the bins and dirtying public spaces."

Due to heavy foot traffic in both locations, the smaller bins frequently overflowed, leaving bottles, wrappers and other litter scattered nearby. The new solar-powered bins compress waste automatically and send an alert to cleaning services when they reach capacity.