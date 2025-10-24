Man dies after late-night brawl at a café in West Flanders, two arrested

Credit : Belga

A 51-year-old man has died after a fight broke out at Café Local in the centre of Avelgem, West Flanders, during the night from Thursday to Friday.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, and two people have been arrested for questioning, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Emergency services rushed to Kerkstraat around 2 a.m. The area was sealed off, and firefighters set up a red tent near the church where the victim was found. "The victim died around 1:30 a.m. after an incident on Kerkstraat," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. A forensic pathologist and a crime lab have been appointed to investigate, and CCTV footage is being analysed to establish what happened.

Witnesses said a scuffle broke out after the café owner asked a man, who was there with his girlfriend, to leave. A confrontation followed, and the victim reportedly fell badly. Patrons were kept inside the café for a time while police secured the scene.

The centre of Avelgem was busy on Thursday evening, with a Halloween film night at a nearby school and a business event at the cultural centre. It is not yet known whether either was linked to the incident.