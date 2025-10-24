Belgium in Brief: No kern do

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

So another week goes by without Federal Government agreement on the finances and budget. The inner circle of ministers, the “kern”, seem deadlocked. PM De Wever is meeting his deputy today to see how to proceed.

As I said yesterday, we have spoken today to an expert in this matter to assess the way forward and the implications of the current impasse.

Regardless of the immediate technicalities of the federal finances, the publicity and chatter around this deadlock yet again heightens the impression that Belgian politicians can’t work together for the good of the country - that the Belgian political system is dysfunctional.

Many will say, twas ever thus, and the country still worked just fine. That may well have been the case in the recent past. But I would argue that this should not be allowed to continue.

Belgium is a small country in an increasingly chaotic world. The political and social landscape is more perilous than ever with the rise of populism and extremism.

Anything that feeds that - like the perception and narrative that the politicians are only looking after their interests and not trying to find ways to compromise and bring the country together - is irresponsible and, one could argue, downright reckless.

I hope that as we enter November and with Halloween next week, they all find a more festive spirit of cooperation, rather than be constrained by the ghosts of the past.

