Belgium’s biggest and oldest Christmas market will return to Liège

Credit : Village de Noel

Liège's Christmas Village to return for 38th edition, from 28 November to 30 December 2025, organisers Enjeu and Le Tournevent have announced. Around 200 chalets will once again transform the city centre into a festive wonderland.

This year's edition will be especially symbolic, taking place in a revitalised city centre now connected by the new tram and Saint-Lambert station, which brings visitors from across Belgium.

For the second consecutive year, the event will feature its 12-metre-high Christmas Pyramid, hailed as the most photographed attraction of the last edition. Other highlights include an eco-friendly Ferris wheel powered by 24 solar panels and the return of pop-up chalets showcasing local artisans' creations, from ceramics and candles to jewellery and gourmet products.

Concerts, fanfares, folk performances and festive evenings will fill the five-week celebration, expected to draw nearly two million visitors.

To mark both Christmas and the 40th anniversary of organiser Enjeu, two concerts will be held under the Baladins du Miroir marquee: "Thierry chante Johnny" on Friday 12 December and "Brasero chante Rapsat" on Sunday 14 December.

