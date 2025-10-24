A fourth F-35 arrives in Belgium

A Belgium's newly purchased Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is welcomed by water spraying after arriving at the Florennes military airbase on 13 October 2025. © JOHN THYS / AFP

A fourth F-35 fighter jet landed at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Defence announced in a statement. It joins a first group of three F-35s that arrived about 10 days ago.

The jet had been stationed in the Azores, where all F-35s make a stopover during their Transatlantic transfer from Fort Worth, Texas. Initially unable to join the other three jets due to a technical issue, it has now successfully arrived at the base.

“With this arrival, the first group of four Belgian F-35s is now complete,” the Defence Ministry stated.

Belgium has been operating eight F-35s since early 2025 from Luke Air Base, Arizona, where the Belgian pilots undergo training on the aircraft.

The introduction of the F-35 is part of the Defence Ministry’s modernisation programme, aimed at replacing the country’s ageing fleet of F-16s after 40 years of service.

Belgium has already ordered 34 F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin at a cost of €4.5 billion. The government recently approved the purchase of an additional 11 aircraft.