Fewer homes built in Flanders this year, statistical office reports

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Credit: João Guimarães / Unsplash

The number of newly constructed homes in Flanders has dropped significantly. For the first time since 2018, it fell below 30,000 units in 2025.

According to figures released on Friday by Statistiek Vlaanderen, only 26,499  homes were added to the housing stock this year, whereas more than 30,000 were consistently added each year between 2018 and 2024.

In 2020, new constructions even exceeded 40,000 units, the regional statistical office revealed.

This year’s decline comes after years of growth, with the Flemish housing stock increasing by 25% from 2001 to 2024.

As of early 2025, Flanders accounted for a total of 3,406,401 homes.

Apartments remained the most common housing type in northern Belgium, making up 29% of the total in 2025. They were followed by detached houses at 27% and terraced houses at 21%.

