Forty-month sentence sought for Awans man accused of sex abuse and voyeurism

The Office of the Public Prosecutor asked on Friday for a 40-month prison sentence for a 55-year-old man who appeared before the Liège Criminal Court on charges of sex abuse and voyeurism.

The defendant, who is from Awans, Liège Province, has been prosecuted for sexually abusing a young boy and committing voyeurism on his three daughters. The defendant was also accused of distributing stolen photos of his daughters and wife to some of his friends.

The defendant had already been convicted in 2019 for distributing images of sexual assault on minors. He was then reported by his daughters in August 2020 after committing further offences.

The investigation revealed a sexual assault committed on a young boy.

The voyeurism charge related to pictures he took of his daughters and his partner while they were in the bathroom. These photos were sent to friends, to whom he told made-up stories.

The investigation further revealed that the defendant targeted his Internet searches to find images of incestuous relationships or relationships imposed by adults on young people.

In addition to threatening and assaulting his wife, he has been charged with hacking into the social media accounts of one of his daughters.

The OPP has requested a 40-month prison sentence.

The defendant denied the sexual assault charges but admitted to voyeurism, albeit downplaying it. He has requested a sentence with probation.

Judgement will be on 21 November.