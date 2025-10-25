Bird flu outbreak in Antwerp province

20141122 - AFFLIGEM, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows chickens during an international poultry fair, Saturday 22 November 2014, in Affligem. Due to the outbreak of the bird flu in The Netherlands, special security measures were taken during the fair, like a prohibition on animal sales. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

An outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been detected at a poultry farm in Weelde, near the Dutch border.

According to the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV), it involves the H5 variant of bird flu.

To prevent further spread, the farm’s poultry will be culled. Authorities have established a three-kilometre protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone around the affected farm in the Antwerp region.

Within the surveillance zone, all poultry keepers, both professional and private, are required to shelter their poultry. This obligation is extended to other birds within the three-kilometre protection zone.

Bird flu cases have been increasing in recent weeks, with outbreaks reported at a farm in Houthulst and a hobby breeder in Welkenraedt, as well as more cases detected in wild birds.

The virus is also spreading in neighbouring countries, prompting mandatory sheltering measures for birds and poultry kept by professional breeders since Thursday.

