Around 300 demonstrate against detention centre project

Around 300 people marched in Charleroi on Saturday afternoon to protest against plans to build a detention centre in Jumet.

The centre, under federal government design for several years, would house 180 people staying illegally and become the largest facility of its kind in Wallonia.

Several weeks ago, a delegated Walloon official opposed the building project spearheaded by the Buildings Agency. The decision now rests with François Desquesnes, Wallonia’s Minister for Spatial Planning.

From its inception, the project has faced strong opposition from citizens. Public authorities have shifted their stance over time, as the City of Charleroi originally objected to the project but later chose to back it.

On Saturday, demonstrators reiterated their objections to such centres, arguing that they perpetuate a migration policy which criminalises undocumented individuals and violates their human rights.

