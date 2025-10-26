Flanders ready to invest €60 million in childcare spaces

Flemish Minister for Welfare and Culture Caroline Gennez pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 08 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The Flemish Minister for Welfare, Caroline Gennez (Vooruit), aims to invest an additional €60 million this year to create new childcare spaces.

The funds will be allocated based on the needs and shortages in childcare facilities in each municipality.

Minister Gennez outlined her plans for the future of childcare back in April, targeting the creation of 10,000 additional places in the coming years. She emphasised the importance of affordability, availability, and staffing.

An initial call for 4,500 new income-related childcare spots was met with overwhelming interest, receiving 11,000 applications earlier this month. The plans also include a €60 million investment for constructing new daycare centres, which the Flemish government has now approved.

Cities and municipalities will be able to use these funds to build new crèches or convert existing locations into childcare centres in collaboration with the sector.

Gennez stated that crèches are essential as they not only provide childcare but also help children learn, socialise, and prepare for school. She stressed the need for safe, modern, accessible, and affordable facilities to support working parents.

The €60 million will be distributed based on local demand and shortages. Municipalities have until 30 November to confirm if they will utilise the subsidy. Any unused funds will be redistributed in December to other municipalities that wish to take advantage of the additional support.

