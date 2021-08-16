   
Brussels' flower carpet replaced by Covid-safe floral tour
Monday, 16 August, 2021
    By Lauren Walker

    Manneken Pis in a flower outfit. Credit: Eric Danhier

    Brussels’ famed flower carpet, which usually adorns the Grand Place’s cobblestoned floor every two years, will be replaced by a Covid-safe floral tour through the streets in the centre of the capital this year.

    As part of the free ‘Bloeiend Brussel’ (Blossoming Brussels) event, the streets around Brussels’ main square will be a trail of flower exhibitions from 15 August to 5 September, guiding visitors to the balcony of the City Hall, the Manneken Pis, who will be covered in flowers, and the Saint-Hubertus galleries, among others.

    “With this event offers an original alternative for flower lovers. By spreading the event over several weeks and locations, we are also ensuring that everything remains Covid-proof so that visitors can stroll through the streets without a care in the world,” Delphine Houba, city councillor for culture and major events and president of the non-profit association Flower Carpet of Brussels, said.

    Credit: Eric Danhier

    The half-hour journey through the historic centre starts in the courtyard of Brussels City Hall and includes 16 stops, each adorned with arrangements made by established names and up-and-coming talents.

    From sculptures decorated with flowers to an archway seemingly created by nature, the event showcases artful blooms in a whole new light.

    The original Flower Carpet event, which has been organised since 1971 and usually sees tens of thousands of people visit the Grand Place for a glimpse of the large-scale floral bed, has been postponed until August 2022.