Ozempic boom in Belgium as weight-loss drug use rises twentyfold since 2021

Diabetes drug Ozempic. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Reimbursement claims for obesity medications in Belgium have surged dramatically over the past four years, with figures showing a twentyfold increase, according to a report by Nieuwsblaad on Monday.

The data, provided by insurance broker Vanbreda Risk & Benefits, reflects a growing appetite for weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Rybelsus, Mounjaro and Wegovy.

Vanbreda, which covers approximately one million policyholders, recorded a sharp increase in claims between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2025.

Women make up the majority of users, though men accounted for 35 per cent of reports by August 2025. Another notable trend is the decreasing average age of users. In early 2021, people aged 60 and over accounted for roughly a third of total use, but by mid-2025, that had dropped to one in five. Meanwhile, the proportion of users aged between 21 and 40 doubled from 10 to 20 per cent.

Toxicologist and professor Jan Tytgat said the trend reflects not only growing popularity but also rising cases of misuse, with two Belgians overdosing on diet pills each week.

Related News