Belgian TikTok influencer sentenced to community service for humiliating 13-year-old girl online

A 25-year-old TikTok influencer from Ghent has been sentenced to 60 hours of community service for posting a video that mocked a 13-year-old girl's appearance.

The teenager, who became the target of hateful messages after the video went viral, was left too afraid to leave her home and eventually stopped attending school.

The influencer, who has more than 250,000 followers, is known for creating videos where young people take part in challenges or answer questions for money. In a clip filmed in May, the girl was asked to rate a boy’s looks. After she gave him a perfect score, he rated her much lower, prompting laughter from the influencer behind the camera.

Despite the girl's request for the footage not to be published, the video was shared online, sparking a wave of online abuse.

Another video featured teenagers revealing how many ex-partners they had, earning more money for higher numbers. One 13-year-old said she had five exes and later claimed the video was posted without her or her parents’ consent.

The influencer was initially charged with harassment but was ultimately convicted of violating privacy rights. If he fails to complete his community service, he will face a €4,000 fine.

