Belgium in Brief: Under pressure

It's a new week and a busy one for travel as it's All Saints' and Halloween. And the pressure and fallout from last week's EU summit debacle is not letting up – especially for Belgium, which many are blaming for the collapse of the Ukraine funding plan.

To be fair, some of the criticism from politicians and in the international media being levelled at Belgium's PM Bart De Wever for blocking the release of frozen assets is justified. Belgium effectively wants to have its cake and eat it when it comes to Euroclear; to call it Belgian for tax purposes, but to say it's an EU body now that it comes to potential risk.

Some of the criticism, on the other hand, is slightly disingenuous, particularly from EU lawmakers. The whole process has been botched. De Wever was asked to sign up to something he had only had sight of for a few hours – yet everyone knew the problems Belgium had with the frozen assets proposals for many, many months. Add to that he was going through his own torturous domestic budget negotiations at that very moment, and the whole thing looks like it was a recipe for disaster from the start.

It's another example of how, in politics, process and above all timing can be the difference between success and failure. Just ask Kamala Harris.

Forgive the shameless plug now, but it's a busy time for The Brussels Times team this week as well, with a couple of events we are hosting and partnering with and you can still register for.

Firstly, if you are interested in the Brussels Government stalemate, then come along to our debate tomorrow (Tuesday) at The Merode about the implications for investment – hosted by me and including Thierry Geerts from BECI, the Brussels Chamber of Commerce, who has some fascinating insights into the whole debacle. Sign up here.

It's free, but places are limited!

On a lighter note (depending on how competitive you are!), we are also hosting another Pub Quiz with The Full Circle Club on Wednesday. Expect fun, drinks and some Halloween-themed questions as well. And you also get to meet some of The Brussels Times' very own ghouls as well on the night. Sign up here.

I look forward to seeing you at one or both!

