Two Brussels universities to award honorary doctorate to Stromae

The Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) will award honorary doctorates to five major figures in Brussels' artistic and cultural scene this December.

Among the honourees are renowned author Amélie Nothomb and music artist Stromae (Paul Van Haver). Belgian writer Lize Spits, illustrator François Schuiten, and cartoonist Eddy Vermeulen, also known as Ever Meulen, complete the list.

The universities stated that the honorary doctorates recognise exceptional individuals as well as the free, innovative, and engaged spirit that defines Brussels and its universities, which have been rooted in the city since their inception.

Brussels holds a central role in the work and personal journeys of the five awardees, they added. Amélie Nothomb is further celebrated as an alumna, having earned her degree in Romance philology at ULB.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 4 December, at 7:30 p.m. in Bozar.

