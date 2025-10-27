Fire breaks out at used-car dealership in Namur Province

Credit: Belga

A fire broke out on Monday evening in a warehouse of a used car dealership in Tongrinne, Namur Province, according to the Val de Sambre fire brigade.

The warehouse, located at 16 Chaussée de Namur, housed numerous cars.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m., likely due to an electrical issue with one of the vehicles stored inside.

Thanks to the swift action of firefighters, only two vehicles were completely destroyed.

Several other cars were damaged, and one individual suffered mild smoke inhalation.