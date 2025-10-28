Amazon to cut 30,000 office jobs in huge shake-up

Other tech giants have made similar moves. Credit : Unsplash

Amazon is preparing to lay off around 30,000 office employees worldwide, according to several US media outlets.

The cuts, set to unfold over several months, reflect CEO Andy Jassy's plan to reduce costs while the company pours money into artificial intelligence.

The redundancies, affecting support and management roles in departments such as human resources, advertising and corporate operations, account for nearly 10% of Amazon's 350,000 office jobs.

Warehouse workers, who make up most of the firm's 1.5 million employees, are not included.

Reports by Reuters, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times say the Seattle-based company has yet to confirm the move, just days before it publishes its quarterly earnings.

Sources told the New York Times that the first redundancy notices will go out on Tuesday, with more expected in January after the Christmas rush. The total number of cuts has not yet been finalised.

Amazon's last major round of layoffs came in 2022–23, when 27,000 positions were scrapped following the company's post-Covid over-hiring.

In June, CEO Andy Jassy said the rise of generative AI would "reduce our office workforce over the coming years".

The Wall Street Journal linked the move to higher costs, tighter labour markets and global trade tensions under President Trump, pushing firms to find savings without harming growth.

Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the US, is also speeding up automation in its warehouses. According to the New York Times, it may cancel up to 160,000 planned hires by 2027 despite rising demand for home deliveries.

Other tech giants have made similar moves: Microsoft has raised its layoff target to 15,000 jobs, while Meta recently cut around 600 staff from its AI division after a hiring spree.