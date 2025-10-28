Kevin De Bruyne to undergo surgery in Antwerp on Wednesday

Credit : Belga

Kevin De Bruyne will undergo surgery in Antwerp on Wednesday following a right thigh injury, Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Tuesday.

The news has since been confirmed by several Belgian and international media outlets.

Napoli announced on Monday that their 34-year-old playmaker had suffered a "high-grade lesion" to his right thigh. The Belgian international was injured on Saturday while scoring a penalty in Napoli's 3-1 win over Inter Milan. The club said De Bruyne had already begun rehabilitation.

The midfielder has ultimately decided to undergo surgery to treat a hamstring injury similar to the one he sustained in 2023, which sidelined him for four months.

De Bruyne joined Napoli from Manchester City this summer and has played 11 matches so far, eight in Serie A and three in the Champions League, scoring four goals in the Italian league.

