Belgium in Brief: Who Done it?

Credit: Belga/Panenka

Good afternoon.

The ingredients of a great mystery are usually a familiar yet intriguing setting, a strong hook, some unexpected twists and red herrings, strong characters and an investigation which ultimately unmasks the perpetrators of the deed.

There are two mystery stories in BIB today, and they both conform to the tried and tested format.

The first, "The Mystery of Metro Three", though not quite as evocative or atmospheric as "The Murders in the Rue Morgue", shares some similarities. A stash of cash, confusing paper trails, and potentially (spoiler alert) no one ultimately responsible.

This is a debacle that has already dragged on and on, and will now no doubt suck in various elements of the private and public sectors like a black hole, as the prosecutor tries to work out what exactly has gone on in one of Brussels' most infamous and long-running sagas of recent years.

Don't hold your breath for some Agatha Christie-style denouement, though – life is rarely wrapped up in a bow quite so neatly.

The other mystery is not a mystery – at least according to its title. "This is not a Murder Mystery" is a new international joint production by broadcasters including Belgium's VRT, about a fictionalised meeting involving René Magritte (hence the title) and other artists, which ends up with one of them dead and a subsequent murder hunt.

The intriguing thing about the series is that it is quirky, very lavish, directed and written by Belgians, but was filmed in England in English. Whether it is a case of style over substance remains to be seen.

Finally, if you are interested in the Brussels Government stalemate, then come along to our debate this evening at 6.30 at The Merode about the implications for investment – hosted by me and including Thierry Geerts from BECI, the Brussels Chamber of Commerce, who has some fascinating insights into the whole debacle. Sign up here.

It's free, but places are limited!

On a lighter note (depending on how competitive you are!), we are also hosting another Pub Quiz with The Full Circle Club tomorrow (Wednesday). Expect fun, drinks and some Halloween-themed questions as well. And you also get to meet some of The Brussels Times' very own ghouls as well on the night. Sign up here.

Looking forward to seeing you at one or both!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The Brussels public prosecutor has opened a judicial inquiry following a report by the Court of Auditors on the Metro 3 project. Read more.

If you can't decide between soaking up some culture and spending the day in bed, this new Belgian series is the perfect compromise à la belge - and all in English. Read more.

A judge has called for urgent action from the Federal Government to address threats from "extensive mafia structures" which have allegedly taken hold.

Read more.

A new study from the University of Antwerp has challenged the basis of a flagship government policy designed to "make work pay". Read more.

The French press had a field day when Belgium’s defence minister admitted the problem in a committee hearing. Read more.

The public prosecutor’s office said Elisa's suicide was brought about by a “personal and private motive”, but her family claim the prosecutor has "drawn premature conclusions". Read more.

A BX1 camera team was attacked on Monday morning while filming a report on parking issues in Anderlecht. Read more.