   
Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives...
Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday...
Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman...
Coming soon: Green lights for all trams in...
Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 August 2021
    Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives
    Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday
    Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman to swim Belgian coastline
    Coming soon: Green lights for all trams in Ghent and Antwerp
    Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking
    Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to disaster
    EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to prevent humanitarian crisis
    People with weakened immune system to get third coronavirus dose
    Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats
    Covid-19: New infections approach 2,000 a day
    19-year-old Belgian to take off on possible record-breaking solo flight today
    The Recap: Returning Travellers Account For 1 in 3 Brussels Covid Cases
    Returning travellers make up a third of all Brussels Covid cases
    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flanders, not Brussels
    First Belgian plane left for Afghanistan evacuation
    Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for flood victims
    Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833
    Travellers can soon verify own Covid documents to avoid airport waiting times
    Belgium to evacuate interpreters and rights activists from Afghanistan
    ‘Godfather of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji has died aged 69
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday

    Wednesday, 18 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    All three remaining aircraft to be used by the Belgian Defence Force for the evacuation of Afghanistan left Melsbroek military airport on Wednesday.

    Two of the older planes, C130 Hercules transport aircraft, set off around 11:00 AM and will make a stop at Cyprus before continuing to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, where they are expected to arrive around midday Thursday.

    The third, an Airbus A400M, will take off in the afternoon, around 15:00 PM, and make the journey to Islamabad in a single flight, arriving at some point in the early hours of Thursday morning.

    “The complete detachment is composed of about 100 people, including a technical support team, administrative and security staff,” a spokesperson for Ludivine Dedonder, Federal Defense Minister, said.

    Only the C130s will make the subsequent journey to Kabul with each capable of transporting between 50 and 70 passengers.

    Related Posts

     

    The Defence Force has requested permission for the two aircraft to land at Kabul Airport on Friday morning. The duration of the operation and the number of journeys necessary to evacuate those being assisted by Belgian forces are not yet known.

    A technical support team of 16 personnel will make the voyage alongside

    A Falcon 7-X bearing a preparation team and a consular support team already departed from Melsbroek on Tuesday, and has arrived safely in Islamabad, where staff is continuing its work.

    The FPS Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration are currently working to identify people who can be repatriated to Belgium.

    Meanwhile, 16 Belgians have already been evacuated from Afghanistan by The Netherlands on a transport plane on its way to the Georgian capital Tbilisi, whilst France was also able to evacuate a Belgian from Kabul.

    The Brussels Times