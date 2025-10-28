'Neuhaus, the inventor of the Belgian praline' retraces the history of chocolate in Belgium

A logo of Belgium chocolate maker Neuhaus is on display at a store in Brussels, on February 8, 2018. Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Neuhaus, the Belgian chocolatier, has unveiled a new book celebrating the history of Belgian chocolate.

The book, titled 'Neuhaus: The Inventor of the Belgian Praline,' was presented on Tuesday at the brand’s flagship store in the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in Brussels.

The store is historically significant: originally established as a pharmacy, it was where the Belgian praline was first created by Jean Neuhaus in 1857.

The book explores the origins of Belgian chocolate and pralines through historical photographs, original sketches, and recipes. It also shines a spotlight on chefs, fashion designers, and chocolatiers.

Written by Charlotte Huens and Pacôme Nasier, it took nearly two years to compile.

“It all began here 160 years ago," CEO Isabel Baert remarked. "Our aim is to still be here in another 160 years, reflecting on our history. We want to further celebrate Belgian craftsmanship, and this book offers the perfect opportunity.”

Published by Lannoo, the 176-page book will be available in select Neuhaus stores and Belgian bookshops. It is printed in Dutch, French, and English, making it accessible internationally.