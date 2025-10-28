SMEs weigh in on Health Minister's plan for long-term illnesses

Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Syndicat Neutre pour Indépendants (Neutral Union for Independents, SNI) has criticised Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s plan for tackling long-term absences from work, calling it “partial and unrealistic.”

The proposal would require employers to pay extra for workers on long-term sick leave as part of an effort to reduce absenteeism and promote reintegration into the workplace.

The SNI argues that the plan unfairly penalises employers, even in cases where illnesses have no connection to the work environment. It calls for greater accountability from other stakeholders, such as health insurers, occupational doctors, and general practitioners, who play key roles in reintegration.

The union also criticised the general obligation to reorganise work in response to illness, describing it as impractical and burdensome. It pointed out that shifting workers to new roles creates additional administrative challenges and financial strain on businesses.

Furthermore, the plan introduces a mandatory “solidarity contribution” for all employers, including those already proactive in supporting workers on long-term sick leave. According to the SNI, this measure could deter employers from hiring vulnerable workers.